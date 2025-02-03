Marketplace.
image 1 of Carnival Pistachio, Salted Caramel & Vanilla Scented Self Tan Mousse

Carnival Pistachio, Salted Caramel & Vanilla Scented Self Tan Mousse

No ratings yet

Write a review

£18.00

£18.00/each

Sold and sent by Freshly Baked London

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Carnival Pistachio, Salted Caramel & Vanilla Scented Self Tan Mousse
Introducing our super adaptive rapid self tan in the most viral scent to grace the market this year. Carnival is our unique take on a cult fragrance which explodes with delicious pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla to encapsulate the Brazilian spirit, taking you straight to the Carnivals of Rio!With it's adaptive rapid development time, natural plant botanicals, super nourishing vitamins, no parabens and no alcohol this vegan friendly, cruelty free formula is much more than it's trendy exterior. As always our formulas are proudly manufactured in the UK to international quality standards.

Ingredients

Aqua, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Erythrulose, Caramel, Ethoxydiglycol, Polysorbate 20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, CI 16035, Ethylhexylglycerin, Parfum, Sodium Metabisulfite, CI 19140, CI 42090, Citric Acid, CI 17200, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Linalyl Acetate, Hydroxycitronellal, Citrus Aurantium Peel Oil, Coumarin, Limonene, Vanillin, Benzyl Salicylate, Potassium Sorbate, Benzaldehyde, Sodium Benzoate.
Sold by Freshly Baked London (Freshly Baked London LTD)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here