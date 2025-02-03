Carnival Pistachio, Salted Caramel & Vanilla Scented Self Tan Mousse

Introducing our super adaptive rapid self tan in the most viral scent to grace the market this year. Carnival is our unique take on a cult fragrance which explodes with delicious pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla to encapsulate the Brazilian spirit, taking you straight to the Carnivals of Rio!

With it's adaptive rapid development time, natural plant botanicals, super nourishing vitamins, no parabens and no alcohol this vegan friendly, cruelty free formula is much more than it's trendy exterior. As always our formulas are proudly manufactured in the UK to international quality standards.