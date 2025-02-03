White UK To Europe Travel Plug Adapter

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Sold: Single. This travel plug adapter converts a UK 3 pin plug into a standard 2 pin plug. It allows your UK plug to be used in Europe countries, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Russia. The 2 pin system is also being used in some parts of Brazil, India, Indonesia and Israel. For indoor use. Important: this adapter DOES NOT convert the voltage! Please ensure your appliance is the correct voltage. Not for use in the UK.

Sold: Single. This travel plug adapter converts a UK 3 pin plug into a standard 2 pin plug. It allows your UK plug to be used in Europe countries, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Russia. The 2 pin system is also being used in some parts of Brazil, India, Indonesia and Israel. For indoor use. Important: this adapter DOES NOT convert the voltage! Please ensure your appliance is the correct voltage. Not for use in the UK.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.