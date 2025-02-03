Marketplace.
White UK To Europe Travel Plug Adapter

White UK To Europe Travel Plug Adapter

No ratings yet

Write a review

£5.39

£5.39/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

White UK To Europe Travel Plug Adapter
Sold: Single.
This travel plug adapter converts a UK 3 pin plug into a standard 2 pin plug. It allows your UK plug to be used in Europe countries, Morocco, Tunisia, Turkey, Russia. The 2 pin system is also being used in some parts of Brazil, India, Indonesia and Israel.
For indoor use.
Important: this adapter DOES NOT convert the voltage! Please ensure your appliance is the correct voltage.
Not for use in the UK.
Sold by Partyrama

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here