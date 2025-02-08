Marketplace.
Plastic Wine Glasses with Attachable Base 175ml - Pack of 6

Plastic Wine Glasses with Attachable Base 175ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.69

£4.69/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Plastic Wine Glasses with Attachable Base 175ml - Pack of 6
Perfect for Weddings, events, pubs and bars! Our sturdy wine glasses come in two pieces: the stemmed cup and the base to place the stem into. Made using injection moulded virgin food-grade crystal styrene, giving perfect clarity and extra rigidity.

Sold: Pack of 6
Approx capacity: 175ml / 6 oz
Approx size:
Height: 11cm / 4.3 in
Diameter: 6cm / 2.4 in
Material: Plastic
Not suitable for dishwasher.
Sold by Partyrama

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here