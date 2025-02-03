Marketplace.
image 1 of Rink Drink Stainless Steel Jigger - 25/50ml

Rink Drink Stainless Steel Jigger - 25/50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rink Drink Stainless Steel Jigger - 25/50ml
An essential part of any cocktail connoisseur's toolkit, this Stainless Steel Thimble Measure from Rink Drink will help you craft all manner of mixological masterpieces with precision and panache!Coming in a range of sizes, these nifty tools let you quickly and accurately measure out wine, whisky or whatever other liquid contents your recipe of choice demands.The classic cylindrical silhouette, meanwhile, adds a professional finish to any drinks bar or cabinet - a must-have for professional bartenders and home enthusiasts alike!
Sold by Rinkit

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here