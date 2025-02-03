Rink Drink Stainless Steel Jigger - 25/50ml

An essential part of any cocktail connoisseur's toolkit, this Stainless Steel Thimble Measure from Rink Drink will help you craft all manner of mixological masterpieces with precision and panache!

Coming in a range of sizes, these nifty tools let you quickly and accurately measure out wine, whisky or whatever other liquid contents your recipe of choice demands.

The classic cylindrical silhouette, meanwhile, adds a professional finish to any drinks bar or cabinet - a must-have for professional bartenders and home enthusiasts alike!