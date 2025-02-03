Breederpack Working Dog Complete 15kg

This Complete Dog Food Provides A Balance Of Protein And Energy Levels For All Working Dogs To Maintain Performance. Teeth Are Kept Healthy As The Crunchy Biscuit Meal Helps To Remove Plaque And Reduce Tartar Build Up, Leading To Better Oral Health.

Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and animal derivatives, Derivatives of vegetable origin, Vegetable protein extracts, Oils and fats, Various sugars, Minerals, Yeasts

Sold by Fetch