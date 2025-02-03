Marketplace.
Nutriment Cat Beef Formula 500g

Nutriment Cat Beef Formula 500g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Nutriment Cat Beef Formula 500g
Nutriment's beef formula for cats contains high-quality raw beef, chicken and nutrient dense superfoods to provide essential nutrition for healthy and happy cats. Our carefully selected ingredients are biologically appropriate, easily digestible and great-tasting to provide maximum feeding enjoyment as well as promoting optimal feline health.
Pack size: 500g

Ingredients

Beef Heart 60%, Chicken with Bone 30%, Beef Kidney 5%, Beef Liver 5%, Salmon Oil, Wheatgerm Oil
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here