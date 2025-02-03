Gelert Dog Country Choice Tripe Mix Variety Pack 400g x 12 Tins

Premium Quality Traditional Tripe Recipe Specifically Formulated, Complete Food For Working Sporting Dogs. Exceptionally Nutritious For Maintenance Of Peak Fitness Condition. Manufactured From Quality British Fresh Tripe Nothing Artificial, Contains A Full Complement Of Vitamins Minerals, Made In The Uk

Pack size: 4800g

Ingredients

Tripe Mix: Meat and Animal Derivatives (Tripe 19%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Tripe Mix with Beef: Meat and Animal Derivatives (Tripe 19%, Beef 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals, Tripe Mix with Chicken: Meat and Animal Derivatives (Tripe 19%, Chicken 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals

