Gelert Dog Country Choice Variety Pack 12 x 400g

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Premium Quality Chunks In Jelly Specifically Formulated, Complete Food For Working Sporting Dogs. Exceptionally Nutritious For Maintenance Of Peak Fitness Condition. Manufactured From Quality British Fresh Meat Nothing Artificial, Contains A Full Complement Of Vitamins Minerals, Made In The Uk

Premium Quality Chunks In Jelly Specifically Formulated, Complete Food For Working Sporting Dogs. Exceptionally Nutritious For Maintenance Of Peak Fitness Condition. Manufactured From Quality British Fresh Meat Nothing Artificial, Contains A Full Complement Of Vitamins Minerals, Made In The Uk

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.