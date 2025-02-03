Nature Spell Tone & Tighten Skin-Firming Body Cream for Body and Bum

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Patch test first, at least 24 hours before using. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If you experience irritation, rinse from skin and discontinue use. Keep away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.

Get set to tone and tighten with our firming body cream, formulated using naturally-active ingredients to give skin a visibly softer, smoother appearance. Created with Mother Nature’s finest ingredients including elasticity-boosting Ginseng extract, premium Plant Collagen and our own Skin-Firming Miracle Blend to help you reveal firmer skin.

