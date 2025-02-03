Nature Spell Curl Enhancing Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
Transform your hair care routine with Nature Spell's Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo. This carefully crafted set is designed to nurture your curls, adding definition, volume, and shine while ensuring they are soft, hydrated, and manageable.Curl Enhancing ShampooCurl Definition: This shampoo gently cleanses your hair without stripping its natural oils. It enhances the shape of your curls, giving you defined, well-structured locks.Volume Boost: Lift your curls from the root, adding noticeable volume and bringing life to flat curls.Moisture-Rich: With its moisture-rich formula, our Curl Enhancing Shampoo hydrates each strand, reducing frizz and leaving your curls soft, shiny, and manageable.Salt and Sulphate Free: It's gentle on your scalp and hair, making it suitable for all curl types, including those with sensitive scalps or color-treated hair.Curl Enhancing ConditionerCurl Definition: This conditioner improves the natural pattern of your curls, adds structure, and encourages your curls to hold their shape.Deep Hydration: Enriched with hydrating ingredients, it moisturizes each strand, reducing dryness and frizz.Detangling Made Easy: Our conditioner's rich formula helps to detangle your curls, reducing breakage and promoting overall hair health.Salt and Sulphate Free: Like the shampoo, our conditioner is free from harsh salts and sulphates, ensuring it's gentle on your hair and scalp.Enjoy the ultimate curl care experience with Nature Spell's Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo. It's an all-in-one solution that leaves your curls looking vibrant, feeling silky, and bursting with life. Embrace the natural beauty of your curls and let them shine with health and vitality.
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Coco-Glucoside, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Glycerin, Polysorbate-20, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycol Distearate, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Astrocaryum Murumuru (Murumuru) Seed Butter, Salvia Hispanica Seed Extract, Sclerocarya Birrea (Marula) Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Xylitol, Caprylic Acid, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Sodium Benzoate, Panthenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Citric Acid
