Marketplace.
image 1 of Nature Spell Natural Batana Hair Oil

Nature Spell Natural Batana Hair Oil

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.99

£7.99/each

Sold and sent by Nature Spell

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nature Spell Natural Batana Hair Oil
Unleash your mane's full potential with our Natural Batana Hair Treatment Oil. Formulated with antioxidant rich Batana oil, it helps strengthen hair and nourish scalp while the concentration of fatty acids helps to naturally nourish your hair's elasticity and prevent breakage.A naturally effective cold-pressed pre-diluted hair and scalp oil that boosts hair growthSuitable for all hair typesFormulated with antioxidant rich Batana oil which helps nourish scalp and strenghten hair to reduce breakage
Fine/ Thin HairHair & Body OilsHair Growth

Ingredients

Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Elaeis Oleifera Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Linaloo, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Eugenol, Limonene
Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here