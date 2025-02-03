Nature Spell Tone & Tighten Skin-Firming Body Wash for Body and Bum

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Patch test first, at least 24 hours before using. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, seek medical advice. If you experience irritation, rinse from skin and discontinue use. Keep away from direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.

Say hello to radiant, beautiful skin that's visibly tighter and more toned with our TONE & TIGHTEN Skin-Firming Body Wash. Created using Mother Nature's finest ingredients for gentle but effective results, we've formulated this rejuvenating body wash with our own Skin Firming Miracle Blend as well as extracts of Caffeine, Plant Collagen and Ginseng.

