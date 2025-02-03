Nature Spell 2% Hyaluronic Acid Toner

Infused with witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, jasmine, aloe vera and rose Delight your skin with the enriched fusion of the Nature Spell Hyaluronic Acid Witch Hazel Facial Toner, masterfully blended with key ingredients including witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, jasmine, aloe vera, and rose. Our meticulously formulated UK blend is both supremely soothing and profoundly potent, targeting those pores with finesse just after your evening cleanse. Seamlessly combining the anti-ageing prowess with acne-fighting potential, this elixir promises not only brightened, youthful skin but also an oasis of calm against inflammation. With the moisture-magnet, hyaluronic acid, it aims to endow the skin with unmatched suppleness. The aromatic embrace of jasmine, rich in antioxidants, partners perfectly with the tranquil touch of aloe vera and rose. Introduce this alcohol-free marvel to your nighttime skincare ritual and witness your skin’s gratitude in its radiant reflection.

Skincare Ageing Control

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Glycerin, Polysorbate-20, Parfum, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Rosa Centifolia (Rose) Flower Extract, Jasminum Officinale (Jasmine) Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, riethylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Citronellol

Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)