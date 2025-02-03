Nature Spell Brightening Witch Hazel Face Toner with Vitamin C

Infused with witch hazel, vitamin C niacinamide and pumpkin seed

Immerse yourself in the brilliance of Nature Spell’s Witch Hazel Brightening Facial Toner, a harmonious blend of witch hazel, vitamin C, niacinamide, and pumpkin seed, enhanced further with the calming touch of aloe vera and rose. Our meticulously crafted alcohol-free formulation illuminates the path to a radiant complexion, creating a symphony of nourishment and luminosity for your skin.

Envision a toner that not only imparts the brightening prowess of vitamin C but also calms with the ancient wisdom of witch hazel. Imagine the regenerative potential of niacinamide paired with the profound nourishment of pumpkin seed. This is the promise of our Brighter Days Ahead Witch Hazel Toner – an embodiment of nature’s finest, designed to rejuvenate every facet of your skin.