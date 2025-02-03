Nature Spell Growth Complex Salt Free Shampoo and Conditioner 300ml duo

With Ayurvedic herbs, Ashwaganhda, Bhringrai and Amla and our scientifically proven root-growth complex stimulates healthy hair growth for longer, stronger tresses.

Cleanse and revive your hair with our moisturising and stimulating Growth Complex Shampoo. Formulated with Ayurvedic herbs that originate from India and the latest scientifically-proven hair growth actives, our naturally infused shampoo fuses ancient and modern expertise to promote hair growth and strengthen strands from root to tip. Make it part of your shower time ritual to reap the rewards.

Condition and repair your hair with our intensely nourishing Growth Complex Conditioner. Made with a unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs and our clinically proven hair growth actives, our high-performance conditioner is packed with growth-boosting vitamins and science to moisturise and fortify. Use with our Growth Complex Shampoo to promote healthy hair growth and longer, stronger lengths.