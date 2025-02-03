Marketplace.
image 1 of Nature Spell Tea Tree Oil for Hair & Skin

Nature Spell Tea Tree Oil for Hair & Skin

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.98

£7.98/each

Sold and sent by Nature Spell

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nature Spell Tea Tree Oil for Hair & Skin
Fresh and naturally antibacterial, tea tree cleanses and soothes the hair and body. Its antiseptic properties help to treat inflamed and irritated skin including acne, whilst aiding in the faster healing of wounds. For those suffering from dandruff, tea tree helps to calm and prevent it whilst stimulating hair growth and adding strength to the hair.Experience the purity and potency of Nature Spell's Tea Tree Oil, an elixir derived from the heart of tea tree leaves. Its fresh, therapeutic scent mirrors its innate properties, offering a natural shield for both your hair and skin against daily challenges. Our tea tree oil, thoughtfully pre-diluted for optimal benefits, serves as a holistic solution for those seeking a revitalizing touch infused with nature's wisdom.
Scalp Treatmentdry skinAcne & Blemish Control

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower), Melaleuca Alternifolia Oil (Tea Tree), Limonene
Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here