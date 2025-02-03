Nature Spell Supreme Serum Skincare Trio: Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum & Dark Circle Corrector Under Eye Serum
Discover the power of a transformative skincare routine with the Nature Spell Supreme Skincare Trio. Infused with all-natural, high-quality ingredients, this serum trio targets distinct skin concerns to ensure a revitalized, glowing, and youthful complexion.Vitamin C Brightening Serum:Our Vitamin C Radiance Serum provides a potent dose of Vitamin C - a powerhouse antioxidant known for its brightening properties. It works by neutralizing harmful free radicals and evening out your skin tone, resulting in a noticeable radiant glow. Use this serum in the morning to kickstart your day and protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays.Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum:The Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum is your perfect night time companion. Hyaluronic acid, known for its ability to retain up to 1000 times its weight in water, delivers long-lasting moisture to your skin. It plumps the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines, and promotes a supple, dewy complexion. Apply this serum at night to replenish hydration lost during the day and wake up to fresh, rejuvenated skin.Dark Circle Corrector Under Eye Serum:Bid farewell to tired-looking eyes with our Dark Circle Corrector Under Eye Serum. This powerful serum targets the stubborn dark circles and puffiness under your eyes, giving you a fresher and more youthful appearance. Enriched with potent natural extracts, this serum soothes the delicate under-eye area while promoting skin renewal. For optimal results, use this serum in the evening before bed and wake up to a brighter, more rested look.
Acne & Blemish ControlDullnessPigmentation
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Propanediol, Niacinamide, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Lactate, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Rosa Centifolia (Rose) Flower Extract, Glycerin, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Liquorice) Root Extract, Polysorbate-20, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Triethylene Glycol, Caramel, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-isomethyl Ionone., Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, SH-Polypeptide-123, Hexanediol, Butylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Spirulina Platensis Extract, Trehalose, Sodium Citrate, Benzyl Benzoate, inalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Squalane, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Helichrysum Angustifolium Flower Extract, Brassica Oleracea Italica (Broccoli) Sprout Extract, Kappaphycus Alvarezii Extract, Caesalpinia Spinosa Fruit Extract, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Lycium Barbarum (Goji) Fruit Extract, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbic Acid, CI 16255
