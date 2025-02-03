Marketplace.
Nature Spell Rosemary Oil with Hair Growth Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Revitalise, strengthen, and nurture your hair with Nature Spell’s Ultimate Hair Growth Bundle. Our three-piece set has been meticulously curated, combining the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern botanical research. This ensemble of rosemary oil, growth complex shampoo, and conditioner is designed to work in harmony to supercharge hair growth and maintain healthy locks.With Ayurvedic herbs, Ashwaganhda, Bhringrai and Amla and our scientifically proven root-growth complex stimulates healthy hair growth for longer, stronger tresses.For the best results, it's vital to use these products in synergy. Start with the Rosemary Oil, allowing it to deeply nourish your scalp and hair. Wash it off using the Growth Complex Shampoo, which cleanses the scalp and ensures the absorption of the beneficial herbs. Finish with the Growth Complex Conditioner to lock in the nutrients and moisture. This three-step process is a powerful regimen that can significantly boost hair growth and maintain the health of your hair.Embrace the magic of nature with Nature Spell Ultimate Hair Growth Bundle, and embark on a journey to luxuriously healthy and gorgeous hair.
Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Acrylates Copolymer, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Polysorbate-20, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Glycol Distearate, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Astrocaryum Murumuru (Murumuru) Seed Butter, Sodium Hyaluronate Crosspolymer, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Withania Somnifera (Ashwagandha) Root Oil, Eclipta Alba (Bhringraj) Oil, Bacopa Monnieri (Brahni) Oil, Emblica Officinalis (Amla) Oil, Ocimum Basilicum Hairy Root Culture Extract, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Panthenol, Benzyl Alcohol, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylisothiazolinone, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Pentylene Glycol, Linalool., Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Citric Acid, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower), Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil (Rosemary), Limonene
