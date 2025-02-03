Marketplace.
Nature Spell 2% Hyaluronic Acid + 1% Vegan Collagen Face Serum

£7.98

£7.98/each

Treat dehydrated skin to the intensely hydrating and nourishing effects of our Immortal Shot Serum made with hyaluronic acid.Hyaluronic acid is one of the best known skin-replenishing ingredients. Its molecules can hold up to 1000 times their own weight in water. It not only has restorative abilities and protects skin from moisture loss, but also attracts water from the environment. It boosts hydration for all skin types and helps to retain moisture in skin, revealing plumper, healthier and younger looking skin with reduced fine lines and wrinkles.Reallagen collagen improves skin elasticity and moisture levels, while matrixyl leaves skin firmer, smoother and with increased elasticity by targeting and stimulating collagen synthesis to repair damage.Rosewater helps maintain the skin’s pH balance and control excess oil.
SkincareSerumsAgeing Control

Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor)
