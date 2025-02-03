Nature Spell Peppermint Oil For Hair & Skin

A bright and penetrating oil, peppermint is cool on the skin whilst promoting feelings of clarity. Useful in hair care to relieve the scalp of irritation and dryness, it also helps to promote healthy and shiny hair. On the face, peppermint nourishes dull skin and improves the texture of oily or combination skin. Improves skin's texture.

This essential oil already comes diluted, so you don’t need to worry about the potential irritation due to its strength.

Embrace the invigorating touch of Nature Spell's Peppermint Oil. Drawing its essence from the vibrant peppermint plant, this oil weaves a fresh tapestry of well-being, enhancing both your skin and hair while infusing a sense of refreshing clarity.