Nature Spell Coconut & Castor Oil for Hair & Skin

£7.98

Sold and sent by Nature Spell

Nature Spell Coconut & Castor Oil for Hair & Skin
Experience a tropical symphony of beauty benefits with Nature Spell's Castor & Coconut Oil Blend. Melding the deep nourishing properties of castor with the soothing and hydrating essence of coconut, this blend weaves a tapestry of nature's finest, thoughtfully formulated for immediate and luxurious application on both hair and skin.As an age-old beauty treatment, castor oil and coconut combine to provide the necessary amino acids and omega-9 fatty acids to penetrate the hair follicles encouraging fullness and growth. Used typically for acne and other skin conditions, this combination is rich in vitamin E, minerals and proteins which are beneficial to the skin.
Promotes GrowthHair & Body OilsDry/ Frizzy Hair

Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera Oil (Coconut), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor)
Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)

