Marketplace.
image 1 of Nature Spell Lavender Oil For Hair & Skin

Nature Spell Lavender Oil For Hair & Skin

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.98

£7.98/each

Sold and sent by Nature Spell

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nature Spell Lavender Oil For Hair & Skin
Lavender’s pleasant and calming aroma makes it a wonderful oil for the hair and body. For those suffering from hair loss, a few drops of lavender can significantly boost the health of your follicle beds and eliminate dandruff. When applied to the body, it can promote restful sleep, lower skin irritation and improve mood.Discover serenity with Nature Spell's Lavender Oil, an aromatic fusion of tranquility and therapeutic virtues. This pre-diluted elixir, sourced from the lush lavender fields, is a delicate touch of nature, designed to enhance the vitality of your hair and skin. Let the calming essence of lavender wrap you in a gentle embrace, as you indulge in its multitude of benefits.
Scalp TreatmentDry/ Frizzy HairDandruff care

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Oil (Lavender), Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool
Sold by Nature Spell (Gold 22 UK Ltd)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here