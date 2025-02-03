Marketplace.
Nature Spell Under Eye Serum with Watermelon & Goji Berries

Nature Spell Under Eye Serum with Watermelon & Goji Berries

Nature Spell Under Eye Serum with Watermelon & Goji Berries
The Eyes Have It’ is uniquely formulated for the delicate under eye area. An advanced strength formula, with watermelon and goji berries that diminish dark circles and reduce appearance of fine lines. Watermelon provides smoother, softer and moisturised under eye whilst the antioxidant properties of natural Vitamin C found in goji berries promote collagen and elastin production and reduces hyperpigmentation.
Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Squalane, Propanediol, Adansonia Digitata Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Helichrysum Angustifolium Flower Extract, Brassica Oleracea Italica (Broccoli) Sprout Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Kappaphycus Alvarezii Extract, Caesalpinia Spinosa Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Citrullus Lanatus (Watermelon) Fruit Extract, Lycium Barbarum (Goji) Fruit Extract, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzophenone-4, Potassium Sorbate, Triethylene Glycol, Polyacrylamide, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Laureth-7, Sodium Hydroxide, Sorbic Acid, CI 16255
