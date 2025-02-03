Harbour Housewares Square Bathroom Pedal Bins - 3 Litre - Chrome - Pack of 2

It may never be a discussion piece, but with the Harbour Housewares 3L Bathroom Pedal Bin, your house guests will know that no detail in your home styling vision has been left to go to waste._x000D__x000D_Made from rust-proof stainless steel, this container will provide a sleek, contemporary addition to any decor._x000D__x000D_A convenient, non-slip foot pedal allows for hands-free opening and closing, while the removable, solid plastic liner makes emptying a doddle._x000D__x000D_With a variety of colours available, as well as matching toilet brush and holder sets, you can always rely on Harbour Housewares to provide that perfect blend of form and function, for every facet of your home.

Sold by Rinkit