TanOrganic Duo Exfoliate & Tan Tanning Glove

TanOrganic Duo Exfoliate and Tan Tanning Glove is a premium tanning accessory designed to provide a seamless and streak-free application of self-tanning products while exfoliating the skin for optimal results. Created by TanOrganic, a brand dedicated to organic and natural tanning solutions, this glove ensures a flawless and even tan while promoting smoother, healthier-looking skin. The glove features two distinct sides for exfoliation and application. The exfoliating side gently buffs away dead skin cells, impurities, and dry patches, creating a smooth and even canvas for self-tanning products. The tanning side is specially designed to apply self-tanner evenly across the skin, preventing streaks and ensuring a seamless finish. Crafted from premium microfiber material, the glove is soft, durable, and gentle on the skin. It effectively exfoliates without causing irritation, while the tanning side ensures smooth and even application of self-tanner for a natural-looking tan. The TanOrganic Duo Exfoliate and Tan Tanning Glove is reusable and washable, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective option for achieving a flawless tan. Simply rinse the glove with water and mild soap after each use to maintain its cleanliness and effectiveness. Suitable for use with a wide range of self-tanning products, including lotions, mousses, and sprays, the glove provides precise and controlled application for a customized tan. Its convenient design allows for easy maneuverability and access to hard-to-reach areas, ensuring a seamless and natural-looking tan every time. TanOrganic is committed to cruelty-free and vegan practices, and their products are never tested on animals. The TanOrganic Duo Exfoliate and Tan Tanning Glove is a cruelty-free and ethical choice for individuals seeking a natural and sustainable tanning solution.

Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)