Spongelle Men's Super Body Wash Pedi Buffer Verbena Absolute 85g

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Spongelle Men's Super Pedi Buffer Verbena Absolute has been designed to keep your feet clean and healthy, indulged with extracts of pampering yuzu, edelweiss, and vetiver to cleanse, buff and polish in a rich lathery massage. This Pedi Buffer is the perfect velvety wash for tired, achy feet. The unique dual sided buffer is a step in the right direction to an easy foot care regimen.

Top: Apple, Pineapple, Rum Middle: Clove, Sage, Pepper Base: Sandalwood, Amber/Spicy, Vanilla Spongelle Men's Super Pedi Buffer Verbena Absolute has been designed to keep your feet clean and healthy, indulged with extracts of pampering yuzu, edelweiss, and vetiver to cleanse, buff and polish in a rich lathery massage. This Pedi Buffer is the perfect velvety wash for tired, achy feet. The unique dual sided buffer is a step in the right direction to an easy foot care regimen.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.