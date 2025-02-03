Spongelle Body Wash Men's Mini Buffer Brave 70.8g

Scent - Fresh, juicy citrus served alfresco.

Nourish his skin with Spongellé’s Homme Collection in Brave, a vibrant mix of triple butter body wash and gentle exfoliation to cleanse and soften. Brave instills feelings of renewal with fresh grapefruit, spellbinding orange blossom, and golden warm amber.

Created by a master perfumer, this collection blends luxurious mango, shea, cocoa butters, and extracts powered by the three C’s (cypress, comfrey, and cucumber) for a truly elevated bathing experience. Decadent and ultra soft, this lush aromatic sponge boasts tons of suds and over 12+ washes.