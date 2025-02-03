Spongelle Body Wash Men's Mini Buffer Bold 70.8g

Scent - Musky, woodsy bubbles of clean.

Nourish his skin with Spongellé’s Homme Collection in Bold, a strikingly seductive blend of triple butter body wash and gentle exfoliation to cleanse and soften. Bold instills an air of well-being with calming green tea, subtle hints of earthy hemp, and sensually smoky vetiver.

Created by a master perfumer, this collection blends luxurious mango, shea, cocoa butters, and extracts powered by the three C’s (cypress, comfrey, and cucumber) for a truly elevated bathing experience. Decadent and ultra soft, this lush aromatic sponge boasts tons of suds and over 12+ washes.