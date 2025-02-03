Marketplace.
Zoya Defend & Shine Treatment Kit (1x7.5ml, 1x30ml)

Zoya Defend & Shine Treatment Kit (1x7.5ml, 1x30ml)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£46.71

£46.71/each

Sold and sent by Nail Polish Direct

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Zoya Defend & Shine Treatment Kit (1x7.5ml, 1x30ml)
Defend + Shine is designed to keep your mani as fresh as the day you got it. In a few simple steps, this system provides lasting defense for manicures so you can go mani-to-mani without polish chips or reduced shine. Use the day after your fresh manicure and optional Rescue + Repair treatment for stronger nails with longer wear. It’s the ultimate defense for your nails, manicure, and shine.
Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here