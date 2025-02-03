Marketplace.
Cartier La Panthere 50ml Parfum

Cartier La Panthere 50ml Parfum

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Planet Perfume

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Cartier La Panthere 50ml Parfum
La Panthere by Cartier is a Chypre Floral fragrance for women launched in 2014. Top notes are Dried Fruits, Rhubarb, Big Strawberry, Anise and Bergamot. Middle notes are Gardenia, Rose, Ylang Ylang, Pear and Orange Blossom. Base notes are Oakmoss, Musk, Leather and Patchouli.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.
Sold by Planet Perfume (Planet Perfume Ltd)

View all Perfumes & Aftershaves

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here