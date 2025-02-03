Cartier La Panthere 50ml Parfum

La Panthere by Cartier is a Chypre Floral fragrance for women launched in 2014. Top notes are Dried Fruits, Rhubarb, Big Strawberry, Anise and Bergamot. Middle notes are Gardenia, Rose, Ylang Ylang, Pear and Orange Blossom. Base notes are Oakmoss, Musk, Leather and Patchouli.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Planet Perfume (Planet Perfume Ltd)