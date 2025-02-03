Agent Provocateur Miss AP 100ml Eau de Parfum

Miss AP by Agent Provocateur is a Amber Floral fragrance for women launched in 2019. Top notes are Ylang Ylang and Pink Pepper. Middle notes are Rose and Bourbon Geranium. Base notes are Patchouli, Amber and Sandalwood.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Planet Perfume (Planet Perfume Ltd)