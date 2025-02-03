Aquarius FT Double Towel Bar 600mm Chrome

Aquarius Bathrooms FT range of products are here. So why FT? Finishing Touches of course because at Aquarius Bathrooms we want to convert the look of your dream bathroom space to the look of your actual bathroom! It’s the little finishing touches that truly make all the difference when it comes completing your bathroom renovation, so we have gone the extra mile to ensure everything can match in with your chosen colour palette. The range comes in the three main bathroom colours in the current market of chrome, matt black and of course the ever popular brushed brass finish. We offer toilet roll holders, towel rings & rails, soap dishes, tumblers and robe hooks in all three market leading colours. All manufactured to our usual Aquarius high standards using high quality brass and stunning colour finishes on all of our products that rival much more expensive brands out there. Utilise these finishing touches alongside our comprehensive range of brassware and you will not be disappointed.

Sold by UK Bathroomstore (UKBathroomstore)