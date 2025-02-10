Marketplace.
image 1 of MICROCURRENT FACE LIFT SCULPTOR

MICROCURRENT FACE LIFT SCULPTOR

No ratings yet

Write a review

£44.99

£44.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

MICROCURRENT FACE LIFT SCULPTOR
Microcurrent Face Lift SculptorDescription:The Microcurrent Face Lift Sculptor is a cutting-edge beauty device designed to rejuvenate and lift your facial muscles. By delivering gentle electrical pulses, this innovative tool stimulates collagen production, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and restores a youthful glow to your complexion.Features:Microcurrent Technology: Delivers gentle electrical pulses to stimulate facial muscles and promote collagen production.Multiple Intensity Settings: Customize the treatment intensity to suit your individual needs and skin sensitivity.Ergonomic Design: Designed for comfortable and easy use.Rechargeable Battery: Conveniently recharge the device for cordless use.Compact and Portable: Easily take it with you on the go.Benefits:Lifted and Tighter Skin: Reduces sagging skin and restores a youthful contour to your face.Reduced Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a smoother complexion.Improved Skin Tone and Texture: Brightens and evens out skin tone, leaving you with a radiant glow.Enhanced Product Absorption: Boosts the effectiveness of your skincare products by improving their absorption.Relaxation and Stress Relief: The gentle electrical pulses can help to relax facial muscles and reduce stress.
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here