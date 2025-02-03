Cooks Professional Luxury Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker with 6 x 1L Ice Cream Mix

Marketplace.
• Fast Ice Cream: Enjoy fresh ice cream in 40 minutes with no pre-cooling needed, thanks to the powerful compression system. Perfect for spontaneous treats.• Convenient Dispensing: Serve perfectly swirled soft serve ice cream straight into cones or cups with a lever.• Easy Controls: Simple control panel with a clear display shows remaining prep time, so you know when it’s ready.• Custom Flavours & Toppings: Experiment with different flavours and easily add toppings like sprinkles or fruit once your soft serve is poured for a personalised treat!• Cooks Professional Luxury Soft Serve Ice Cream MachineThe Cooks Professional Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine brings the joy of indulgent, creamy soft serve straight o your kitchen. With its powerful compressor, this machine can whip up to 1000g of velvety ice cream in just 40 minutes—no pre-cooling needed! Whether it’s for a fun family treat or a special celebration, creating everyone’s favourite flavours is quick and effortless.Designed for ultimate convenience, the machine boasts a user-friendly control panel, a built-in dispensing lever for perfect serving, and an automatic cleaning program for hassle-free maintenance.Pair it with our Luxury Jersey Dairy Ice Cream mix for an unbeatable, smooth and delicious experience every time! Choose from packs of 3, 6 or 12 x 1L cartons.
