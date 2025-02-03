AWE Universal Flexible Folding Front & Rear Mudguard Fender Set

Universal front and rear mudguards which are made from hardwearing and flexible plastic

Front mudguard attaches to either the front forks or the rear frame using the 4 cable ties provided. Rear mudguard attaches to the saddle rails / seat stay, no extra fittings required

Suitable for most types of bikes and can be installed in less than a minute

The mudguards are super lightweight at only 18grams for the front and 20grams for the rear, you won't even notice it's there

Front size when flat: 25.7cm length, 25.5cm width. Rear size: 25cm length, 9.8cm width