Marketplace.
Sport Direct 2 x Self Sealing Patches Bicycle Puncture Repair Kits

Sport Direct 2 x Self Sealing Patches Bicycle Puncture Repair Kits

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by AeroSport

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sport Direct 2 x Self Sealing Patches Bicycle Puncture Repair Kits
MARKING THE TUBE: 1 x Crayon for marking the punctured areaSMOOTHING THE AREA: Sand Paper to roughen puncture area for maximum curing and longevity of sealNO GLUE: 6 x Self Seal Adhesive Circle Patches ensures quick, no fuss hole repairCOMPACT BOX: All the goods arrive in an easy to store Repair Kit Box
Sold by AeroSport (Awe Sport Limited)

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here