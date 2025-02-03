1 x Puncture Protection Folding Tyre 26"x 2.10" & Inner Tube 26" x 1.75-2.125 SV

Comes with 1 folding tyre with added puncture protection and 1 butyl rubber inner tube to fit 26 inch wheels

AWE Folding Tyres provides maximum grip and performance when and wherever needed!

500% extra ride time as AWE tubes have excellent air retention properties, 500%+ compared to natural rubber (Refers to Dow Corning gas permability test data 1972)

Greater stability and more grip than a traditional bicycle tyre. Butyl rubber tube has increased durability and is more resistant to punctures

Due to its flexible folding bead with 30 TPI (Threads Per Inch) the tyre is lighter than a traditional bicycle tyre.

Each AWE Butyl tube is inflated under pressure for 24+ hours ensuring 100% no leaks

The tread pattern and tyre composition give you more traction and lower rolling resistance.

Made from high quality rubber with good puncture resistance and maximum longevity.

Folding wire bead gives greater flexibility when fitting the tyre and riding and can be stored compactly.

IN AWE WE TRUST