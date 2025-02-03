Scottish Fine Soaps Company Hand Wash Sea Kelp 300ml

Pump Bottle Hand Wash

Scent: Sea Kelp

Clean, fresh and light fragrance

Will look stylish in any bathroom

Animal Cruelty Free

Size: 300ml

Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

The Sea Kelp collection is infused with nutrients and boasts a reviving coastal fragrance to recreate a luxury spa experience at home. Sea Kelp grows wild in Scotland and is naturally rich in minerals and anti-oxidants. This inspires the swirling aqua design of the bold packaging, an innovative twist on a classic Paisley pattern. With a clean, fresh and light fragrance, it's reminiscent of a cool sea breeze.

Directions: Pump a small amount onto wet hands. Lather, then rinse to leave your hands clean and refreshed.