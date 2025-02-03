Marketplace.
image 1 of Scottish Fine Soaps Company Hand Wash Sea Kelp 300ml

Scottish Fine Soaps Company Hand Wash Sea Kelp 300ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Scottish Fine Soaps Company Hand Wash Sea Kelp 300ml
Pump Bottle Hand WashScent: Sea KelpClean, fresh and light fragranceWill look stylish in any bathroomAnimal Cruelty FreeSize: 300mlMade from 100% recycled plastic bottles.The Sea Kelp collection is infused with nutrients and boasts a reviving coastal fragrance to recreate a luxury spa experience at home. Sea Kelp grows wild in Scotland and is naturally rich in minerals and anti-oxidants. This inspires the swirling aqua design of the bold packaging, an innovative twist on a classic Paisley pattern. With a clean, fresh and light fragrance, it's reminiscent of a cool sea breeze.Directions: Pump a small amount onto wet hands. Lather, then rinse to leave your hands clean and refreshed.
Scent: Sea KelpClean, fresh and light fragranceAnimal Cruelty Free

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Cocoamidopropyl Betaine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Trioleate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Glycerin, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Citronellol, CI 19140 (Yellow No.5), CI 42090 (Blue No.1)
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Manicure & Pedicure

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here