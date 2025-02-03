Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours

Our Mosquito Bands are infused with essential oils including lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella to effectively repel mosquitoes and other insects when you’re enjoying quality time outdoors. Formulated without any harsh chemicals and completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, these bracelets are safe for children up to 3 years of age. Each bracelet offers 250 hours (10 days) of protection from the moment you put it on, making it perfect for camping trips and holidays. Its stretchy coil design also means it fits all ages, and each pack comes with 12 bracelets in various bright colours. After use, the bracelet can be repurposed as a hair band or stylish wristband.

Supercharged Repellent Formula: Infused with a blend of lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella oil to effectively protect from insects.

250 Hours Protection Per Bracelet: Each bracelet lasts up to 10 days from the moment you put it on.

One Size Fits All: The stretchy coil design makes it perfect for adults and kids of all ages.

Multiple Colours: Each pack of 12 bracelets contains colour bands in bright hues.

Deet-Free: Completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, safe for use by children from 3 years of age.