Marketplace.
image 1 of Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours

Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by One Retail Group

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack with Assorted Colours
Our Mosquito Bands are infused with essential oils including lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella to effectively repel mosquitoes and other insects when you’re enjoying quality time outdoors. Formulated without any harsh chemicals and completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, these bracelets are safe for children up to 3 years of age. Each bracelet offers 250 hours (10 days) of protection from the moment you put it on, making it perfect for camping trips and holidays. Its stretchy coil design also means it fits all ages, and each pack comes with 12 bracelets in various bright colours. After use, the bracelet can be repurposed as a hair band or stylish wristband.Supercharged Repellent Formula: Infused with a blend of lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella oil to effectively protect from insects.250 Hours Protection Per Bracelet: Each bracelet lasts up to 10 days from the moment you put it on.One Size Fits All: The stretchy coil design makes it perfect for adults and kids of all ages.Multiple Colours: Each pack of 12 bracelets contains colour bands in bright hues.Deet-Free: Completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, safe for use by children from 3 years of age.
Sold by One Retail Group (One Retail Group Limited)

View all Medication & Treatments

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here