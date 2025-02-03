220 Piece Premium First Aid Kit Bag - Green

This 220 Piece Premium First Aid Kit Bag is extremely comprehensive and includes products such as antiseptic towels, butterfly closures, safety pins, fingertip strips, first aid tape, eye pads and more. A compact, durable and water-resistant outer case means it is perfect for use in the office, at home or outdoors. We've even included a few extra pockets within the bag for you to add your own essentials such as paracetamol, allergy medication and anything else you like to have on hand.

220 Premium Products: Conforming, Triangular and Crepe Bandages, First Aid Tape, Adhesive plasters, Non-Adherent Pads, Gloves, Tweezers, Medical Scissors and many more.

Hard-Wearing & Water-Resistant Bag: To take with you on all your camping and outdoor trips.

Extra Pockets: To add your medicine and additional essentials.

Compact & Portable: The lightweight first aid kit bag is super lightweight and compact, fitting effortlessly into car boots, drawers and backpacks.