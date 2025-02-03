Compatible with Emjoi Micro Pedi - Refill Super Coarse Micro Mineral Replacement Rollers

Set of 4 x SUPER Coarse Micro Mineral Rollers to fit the Emjoi Micro-Pedi

Safely and Effectively Removes Rough, Hard, Dry, Cracked and Callused Skin from the Soles of your Feet

Suitable for Both Men and Women, and Soft, Hard, Dry and Sensitive Feet

Suitable for all models (except Micro Pedi Mini)