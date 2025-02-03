Adventure Mosquito Repellent Bands - 12 Pack - Black

Our Mosquito Bands are infused with a blend of essential oils including lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella to effectively repel mosquitoes and other insects when you’re enjoying quality time outdoors. Formulated without any harsh chemicals and completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, these bracelets are safe for use by children above 3 years old. Each bracelet offers 250 hours (10 days) of protection from the moment you put it on, making it perfect for camping trips and holidays. After use, the bracelet can be repurposed as a stylish wristband.

Supercharged Repellent Formula: Infused with a blend of lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and citronella oil to effectively protect from insects.

250 Hours Protection Per Bracelet: Each bracelet lasts up to 10 days from the moment you put it on.

One Size Fits All: The modern design makes it perfect for adults and kids of all ages.

Adjustable Size: Easily adjust the length of the bracelet up to 29cm.

Deet-Free: Completely DEET-free with a fresh citrusy scent, safe for use by children from 3 years of age.