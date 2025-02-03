Rovectin Vita Dark Spot Serum 30ml

Unveil your skin's radiant potential with Rovectin Vitamin C Serum, a skin-transforming elixir that effortlessly clears and evens your complexion. Powered by a high-content vitamin tree water and a dynamic 9-type vitamin complex, this serum works wonders. It's your secret to diminishing dark spots and blemishes, leaving your skin flawlessly vibrant. Harnessing the potency of rich Vitamin C from vitamin tree water and a robust vitamin complex, Rovectin's serum is your answer to a brighter, more even skin tone. This formula features not one, but three types of brightening ingredients and patented components that masterfully improve dark spots and pigmentation. But it doesn't stop there. Instant hydration is a given, and with a non-sticky finish, you can embrace your newfound glow with confidence. Plus, clinical proof showcases a remarkable 6.76% reduction in dark spots and blemishes in just three days. The three types of brightening ingredients work together to halt melanin production systematically and effectively, ensuring dark spots are a thing of the past. Key Ingredients: - Vitamin tree water (70.2%): Boasting 30 times the Vitamin C content of lemons, it rejuvenates and deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it refreshed and revitalized. - Niacinamide + Arbutin + 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid: An incredible trio that inhibits melanin production, resulting in a brighter, pigment-free complexion. - Patented Brightening Hyaluronic Acids: A winning combination of hyaluronic acid and linolenic acid that prevents melanin production and amplifies hydration retention. - HerbCool Complex: Cools your skin's temperature and soothes irritation, shielding against UV-induced blemishes and hot flashes. - 9-Type Vitamin Complex: Brightens the skin and maintains its health, leaving it revitalized. Who It's Good For: Ideal for dry, normal, and combination skin types, especially those combating dryness, dullness, and dark spots. Size: 30ml

Ingredients

Hippophae Rhamnoides Water, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Water, Propanediol, Glycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Dipropylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Methylpropanediol, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Extract, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Arbutin, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Tocopherol, Ascorbic Acid, Biotin, Cyanocobalamin, Folic Acid, Pantothenic Acid, Pyridoxine, Thiamine HCl, Panthenol, Ferulic Acid, Adenosine, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Mentha Rotundifolia Leaf Extract, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Leaf Extract, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Pentylene Glycol, Erythritol, 4-Butylresorcinol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Citric Acid, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Sodium Phytate, Beta-Glucan, Arginine, Dextrin, Lecithin, Tromethamine, Linolenic Acid, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, CarbomerIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

