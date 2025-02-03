Tocobo Vita Glazed Lip Mask 20ml

TOCOBO Vita Glazed Lip Mask is your new Korean lip care product where indulgence meets intense lip care. Blurring the boundaries between skincare and a luxurious lip treatment, this 20ml wonder is your secret weapon against environmental stressors and lackluster lips. Immerse yourself in a blend of moisturizing oils, natural extracts, and potent antioxidants that not only shield your lips but lavish them with the care they deserve. Infused with the goodness of Olive Oil and Pomegranate Flower Extracts, this vegan-friendly formula goes beyond mere hydration. It delicately buffs away dead skin cells, unveiling a velvety-smooth canvas underneath. But that's not all – our lip mask isn't just for the night owls. With its soft, silky texture, it doubles as a perfect lip primer, ensuring your favorite colored lip tint glides on flawlessly. Among hero ingredients you will find: - Vitamin E: A powerhouse antioxidant shielding lips from environmental stressors. - Olive Oil and Pomegranate Flower Extracts: Gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin for a rejuvenated pout. - Moringa Seed, Raspberry Seed, and Jojoba Oil: A trio of hydration and nourishment for lips that need a little extra love. Indulge in the sensation of immediate relief as this brilliant lip mask gets to work, hydrating and repairing both instantly and over the long haul. Perfect for day or night use, it's the ultimate multitasker. For an extra boost, make it an overnight ritual – apply generously before bedtime, and let the magic happen as the excess soaks in, leaving your lips irresistibly soft, supple, and beautifully smooth. Say hello to a glossier finish that's ready to steal the spotlight. Size: 20 g

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Ethylene/propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Butylene/Ethylene/styrene Copolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Phytosteryl/isostearyl/ce Tyl/s Tearyl/behenyl Di, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Diisostearyl Malate, Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Microcrystalline Wax, Hydrogenated Poly(c6-14 Olefin), Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate, Olea Europaea (olive) Fruit Oil, Bis-behenyl/isostearyl/phytost Eryl Dimer Dilinoleyl Dimer, Polyethylene, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Eclipta Prostrata Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Oil, Fragrance, Dehydroacetic Acid, Dimethicone, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Punica Granatum Flower Extract, Raspberry Seed Oil/tocopheryl Succinate Aminopropanediol Esters, Water, Butylene Glycol, 1, 2-hexanediol, Lactobionic Acid, Fragrance, Dehydroacetic AcidIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

