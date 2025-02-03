Dear Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Charging Serum 30ml

Elevate your skincare routine with Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Charging Serum, a game-changer for achieving that coveted radiant, healthy-looking skin. Packed with a potent 10% Vitamin C derivative, this serum is your key to conquering uneven skin tone, pesky pigmentation, and texture concerns. Revel in the glow of a brighter, more even complexion! Gentle yet effective, the Klairs face serum is specially formulated for sensitive skin and boasts a remarkable quick-absorption feature, leaving no sticky or oily residue behind. Harness the power of 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid 10%, the star ingredient that battles dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Meanwhile, Niacinamide steps in to enhance your skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores. Say hello to a 30 ml (1.01 fl.oz) bottle of pure beauty enhancement. Plus, the companies commitment to ethical skincare shines through - Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Charging Serum is cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and maintains a pH of 5.9+/-1. Size: 30ml.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Niacinamide, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel extract, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Fruit Extract, Sodium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Tromethamine, Adenosine, Madecassoside, Sodium Phytate, Beta-Glucan, Tocopherol, Linolenic Acid, Xanthan Gum, CarbomerIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

