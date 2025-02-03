Rovectin Aqua Soothing Sun Cream SPF50 PA++++ 50ml

Discover the perfect blend of sun protection and hydration with Rovectin Aqua Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+, PA ++++. This lightweight, mineral UV sunscreen offers superior protection without the greasy feel or white cast. Formulated with natural moisturizers, it shields your skin from UVA, UVB, and blue light, while enriching it with Jeju Stellaria Media Extract to enhance your skin barrier and promote hydration. Glyceryl Glucoside facilitates optimal moisture delivery and retention, and Sunflower Extract provides potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits. Suitable for all skin types, including dry, sensitive, normal, combination, and oily skin, this sunscreen ensures your skin stays refreshed, hydrated, and protected all day long. *Please note the colour and finish the product offers may vary depending on the skin tone. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

Water, Zinc Oxide, Cyclohexasiloxane, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Propanediol, Propylheptyl Caprylate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylyl Methicone, Polyglyceryl-3 Polydimethylsiloxylethyl Dimethicone, Niacinamide, Stellaria Media (Chickweed) Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Flower Extract, Vaccinium Vitis-idaea Fruit Extract, Aloe Ferox Leaf Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Magnesium Sulfate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Polyglyceryl-2 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Lauryl Polyglyceryl-3 Polydimethylsiloxylethyl Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Adenosine, Lactobacillus Ferment, Tocopherol, Glyceryl Glucoside, GlycerinIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)