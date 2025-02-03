Marketplace.
By Wishtrend Natural Vitamin 21.5% Enhancing Sheet Mask 23ml
By Wishtrend Natural Vitamin 21.5% Enhancing Sheet Mask is a unique sheet mask. It contains 11% of Vitamin C and 10.5% of Vitamin E. It was designed to enhance the effect of Vitamin C serum. This extraordinary sheet mask contains 23ml of essence which purpose is to nourish, brighten and rejuvenate the skin. Two hero ingredients are Hippophae Rhamnoides Water which is a natural Vitamin C extract which absorbs 1.3 times faster and Bosung Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract which has a high concentration of Catechin and Vitamin E and therefore is extremely effective in nourishing, calming, hydrating the skin resulting in rejuvenated and healthy skin. We highly recommend this sheet mask as it is an antioxidant mask which will provide you with a dose of antioxidants, calming, moisturising and skin tone improving properties. By Wishtrend Natural Vitamin 21.5% Enhancing Sheet Mask is a perfect skin booster for fresh, bright and healthy-looking skin. Suitable for all skin types. pH 5.5 ± 1.0

Ingredients

No parabens. No Artificial colorants. No artificial fragrances. Cruelty Free. Water, Butylene Glycol, Hippophae Rhamnoides Water, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Betaine, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Allantoin, Panthenol, Ethylhexylglycerin Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.
