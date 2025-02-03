Marketplace.
SKIN1004 Madagascar Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum 50ml

SKIN1004 Madagascar Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum 50ml

Sold and sent by Skinsider

SKIN1004 Madagascar Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum 50ml
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum is a non-nano chemical sunscreen that blocks UV rays, while simultaneously hydrating the skin. It leaves the skin with a moisturized, dewy finish. This Korean sun cream contains Hyalu-Cica Formula, a unique combination of Centella Asiatica Extract and Hyaluronic Acids which simultaneously heals and hydrates the skin. The sun cream replenishes hydration to dehydrated, dry and sensitive skin. The serum-like texture glides on during application without leaving any white cast. Suitable for all skin types. *Please note the colour and finish the product offers may vary depending on the skin tone. Size: 50ml

Water, Dibutyl Adipate, Propanediol, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol, Niacinamide, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Caprylyl Methicone, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Glycerine, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract(9800PPM), Betula Alba Bark/Leaf Extract, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Triticum Vulgare Sprout Extract, Medicago Sativa Leaf Extract, Brassica Oleracea Italica Sprout Extract, Eruca Sativa Leaf Extract, Camellia Japonica Leaf Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate(10PPM), Behenyl Alcohol, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Decyl Glucoside Tromethamine, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Polyacrylate Crosspolymer-6, Adenosine, Xanthan Gum, t-Butyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid(1PPM), Inositol, Hyaluronic Acid(0.01PPM), Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin
Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)

