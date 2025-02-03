Numbuzin No.5 Goodbye Blemish Serum 50ml

Elevate your skincare regimen with Numbuzin No.5 Goodbye Blemish Serum, a potent solution for radiant, blemish-free skin. Immerse yourself in the power of 75% vitamin extract, ascorbic acid, and panthenol, meticulously formulated to combat visible signs of ageing while restoring your skin's natural luminosity. Bid farewell to blemishes as this serum targets spots, freckles, and hyperpigmentation, unveiling a brighter, more even complexion. Crafted with a gentle and mild formula, this serum minimizes irritation, making it suitable for daily use. Its refreshing gel texture effortlessly absorbs, leaving a non-greasy finish that revitalizes your skin without clogging pores. Embrace versatility – apply 2-3 pumps daily as a serum for all-over nourishment, or opt for the treatment approach. Dampen a thin cotton pad with the serum, gently pat onto your face, and let it work its magic for three minutes, revealing a renewed radiance. Unlock the secret to a flawless complexion as each number of the Numbuzin Serum series holds the key to addressing your unique skin concerns. Experience the transformative power of Numbuzin No.5 Goodbye Blemish Serum and embark on a journey to achieve the skin you've always desired. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

Hippophae Rhamnoides Extract, Butylene Glycol, Methyl Gluceth-20, Dipropylene Glycol, Glycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Niacinamide, Melia Azadirachta Flower Extract, Ocimum Sanctum Leaf Extract, Melia Azadirachta Leaf Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Corallina Officinalis Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Ascorbic Acid, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glycereth-26, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate, Carbomer, Allantoin, Tromethamine, Purified Water, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Disodium EDTA, Citral, LimoneneIngredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

