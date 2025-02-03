Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel 50ml

Unlock the secret to radiant, ageless skin with Some By Mi Snail Truecica Miracle Repair Serum! This transformative serum is your ultimate skincare ally, harnessing the power of nature to rejuvenate and revitalize your complexion. Enriched with snail mucin, a renowned regenerative elixir, and the proprietary Truecica™ blend. Immerse your skin in the healing embrace of snail mucin as it works tirelessly to regenerate skin cells, fading away the signs of time. Truecica™ takes the reins, soothing your skin and refining its texture for a flawlessly smooth and youthful appearance. The synergy of these exceptional ingredients transforms your skincare routine into a luxurious ritual, delivering results that speak volumes. Enjoy the dual functionality of this Korean skin serum, providing both brightening and anti-ageing benefits. With the potent fusion of 890,000ppm of Snail Truecica™, derived from the harmonious blend of Black Snail Extract and Truecica™, your skin embarks on a journey of revitalization like never before. Experience the wonders of skin regeneration as Black Snail Extract mends and restores, unveiling a renewed radiance. Truecica™ doesn't just stop at healing – it takes your skin's defense to the next level. As it soothes and strengthens, your skin barrier is fortified against external aggressors, ensuring a shield of protection that stands strong. Blemishes and scars are banished with ease, leaving you with a complexion that exudes confidence and radiance. Experience the serum's velvety touch as it melts into your skin, leaving behind a non-sticky finish that enhances your natural beauty. Size: 50ml

Ingredients

WATER, BUTYLENE GLYCOL, ETHYLHEXYL SALICYLATE, HOMOSALATE, DIBUTYL ADIPATE, NIACINAMIDE, BIS-ETHYLHEXYLOXYPHENOL METHOXYPHENYL TRIAZINE, CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, METHYLENE BIS-BENZOTRIAZOLYL TETRAMETHYLBUTYLPHENOL, POLYSILICONE-15, DIETHYLAMINO HYDROXYBENZOYL HEXYL BENZOATE, 1, 2-HEXANEDIOL, PENTYLENE GLYCOL, CETETH-10, TROMETHAMINE, DECYL GLUCOSIDE, ACRYLATES/C10-30 ALKYL ACRYLATE CROSSPOLYMER, CARBOMER, CETYL PEG/PPG-10/1 DIMETHICONE, SODIUM HYALURONATE, PROPANEDIOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, ADENOSINE, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, XANTHAN GUM, CENTELLA ASIATICA EXTRACT, PORTULACA OLERACEA EXTRACT, HOUTTUYNIA CORDATA EXTRACT, GLYCERIN, OLEA EUROPAEA (OLIVE) FRUIT OIL, TOCOPHEROL, HYDROGENATED LECITHIN, FICUS CARICA (FIG) FRUIT EXTRACT, CERAMIDE NP, ASTAXANTHIN, PINUS PINASTER BARK EXTRACT, SODIUM ACETYLATED HYALURONATE, SODIUM HYALURONATE CROSSPOLYMER, ASCORBYL PROPYL HYALURONATE, HYDROXYPROPYLTRIMONIUM HYALURONATE, HYDROLYZED SODIUM HYALURONATE, HYDROLYZED HYALURONIC ACID, HYALURONIC ACID, Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)